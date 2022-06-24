Paris Hilton Signs On For A Dark Comedy With A STELLAR A-List Cast!

It’s been almost 20 years since The Simple Life hit our televisions, but Paris Hilton is showing absolutely no signs of slowing down!

The 41-year-old Hilton Hotels heiress has signed on to star in a dark-comedy film directed by Tony Kaye, the man behind American History X.

We’re truly living in the weirdest timeline.

Titled The Trainer, the film follows a sleep-deprived PT who’s hit an all-time low and decides to rectify his situation by pursuing the American dream.

It may sound like American Beauty, but we’re hoping it ages more gracefully…!

So who is Paris portraying? Honestly, we have no idea.

What we do know is that she’s the latest star to join an absolutely stellar cast, which includes the likes of Billie Eilish’s brother/producer Finneas O’Connell, Lenny Kravitz, Julia Fox, Gina Gershon, Soo Joo Park, Bella Thorne, Taylour Page and Gavin Rossdale… oh my!

While an exact release date is TBC, The Trainer is expected to release at some point in 2023… We can’t wait to see it!

