Parents Of Murdered Teen Push For Killer's Identity To Be Revealed

The family of murdered teenager Tania Burgess are pushing to have the name of the man responsible for murdering her revealed.

The man who stabbed 15-year-old Tania Burgess to death back in 2005 has been released on parole.

Tania was walking home from in Forresters Beach on the Central Coast when she was followed home by the then 16-year-old killer and stabbed 48 times.

Tania’s parents heard her screams and ran to her aid but were too late, with the 15-year-old passing away in their arms.

The killer has had his identity redacted as he was under the age of 18 at the time of the attack.

Tania’s parents are now pushing to have the man’s identity revealed.

The killer, who has spent most of his life in prison, will be forced to adhere to a number of strict parole conditions and is required to wear an electronic ankle bracelet at all times.

Police have said they will be closely monitoring the man.

