Panel Of Health Experts Established To Review Death Of Woman At Busselton Health Campus

A panel of seven healthcare experts has been established to investigate the death of woman at Busselton Health Campus last week.

The WA Country Health Service launched the investigation after a woman in her 70’s died of a heart attack after allegedly being forced to wait for a number of hours for treatment on April 19.

According to review chair Dr Helen Van Gessel, the panel will include Australian Commission on Safety and Quality in Healthcare chief officer Mike Wallace and emergency professor Stephen Dunjey.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The WA Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

A representative from North Metropolitan Health Service and from St Johns WA are also set to join the panel.

Dr Van Gessel said once an outcome has been reached, the information will remain private until the family has been informed.

"We owe it them to be able to answer their questions accurately," she said.

"For that reason, no comment on outcomes will be provided until such time as loved ones are consulted.”

The family issued a statement following the woman’s death saying they would appreciate their privacy as they mourn the loss of their mother.

"We loved our mother so very dearly," they said.

"As we hope you can appreciate, we are very private people and, it is a very sad time for us. We would appreciate privacy now and trust that our wishes are respected."

The woman passed away at Bussleton Health Campus after allegedly waiting more than three hours for treatment.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.