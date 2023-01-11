Pam Anderson Is Taking Back Her Story With The Netflix Release Of 'Pamela, A Love Story'

Following the massive success and controversy surrounding Disney plus’s Pam & Tommy, Pamela Anderson herself is set to release her own documentary on Netflix.

The Disney series was a fictionalised version of the events surrounding the release of the couples stolen sex tape.

The series starred Hollywood heavy weights Sebastian Stan and Lily James as the titular characters and Seth Rogen as Rand Gauthier – a tradie who screwed over by Tommy during renovations on his mansion.

Friends of Pamela’s came out around the time of the release of show, claiming Pamela wanted nothing to do with the project and was reportedly “violated” by its release.

Well, Pamela has decided to take back the narrative releasing her own tell-all documentary called ‘Pamela, A Love Story’.

The doco, which has been directed by Ryan White, is much more than a recant of the traumatic of the events leading up to the stolen tape, it tells the story of Pamela’s meteoric rise to stardom, her quest for love and her very public relationships.

Pamela told Tulum that the documentary has allowed her to take back her own story.

“I was very hesitant, but looking back, I feel empowered,” she said.

‘Pamela, A Love Story’ is set to premiere on Netflix on Jan 31.

