Palm Beach Exit 93 Permanently Closed

Exit 93 on the Gold Coast M1 heading south has officially closed as the State Government work on the $1 billion upgrade from Varsity Lakes to Tugun.

The exit, which leads drivers to The Pines Shopping Centre and Palm Beach Currumbin High School, was permanently closed from 8PM on Monday evening.

The State Government closed the busy exit to make way for $1 billion upgrades from Tugun to Varsity.

While drivers will no longer be able to access the exit, residents and drivers have been assured this will cause little disruption to their daily commute with an eastern service road replacing the exit.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

The government have also expanded Exit 92 to deal with the influx of new traffic.

“To access Sarawak Avenue and the suburbs of Currumbin and Elanora, all motorists will take the southbound Exit 92 (Palm Beach) and continue through the intersection and along the new one-way Eastern Service Road that links Palm Beach Avenue to Sarawak Avenue (and Guineas Creek Road),” the National Road Transport Association said.

“It is your responsibility to make sure you’re using up-to-date information when you assess the suitability of your route.”

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.