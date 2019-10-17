Pack Up And Go Home, Kylie Jenner Is A Singer Now

Like being a billionaire wasn't enough, Kylie Jenner has now become a celebrated singer. We say celebrated because Twitter has collectively lost its SHIZZ over the fact that Kylie sings.

Specifically the singing comes from Kylie's recent 16 minute tour of the Kylie Cosmetics Offices. At the mid 15 minute point, Kylie sings to her daughter Stormi to 'rise and shine' and now it has become a viral sensation because, well... the internet.

This reminds us of the time that Kim thought that she was a singer and "didn't release" her tune 'That's My Jam', a travesty to say the least.

You can watch Kylie's full tour below.

What a day for new music.

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!