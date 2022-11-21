P!nk Wows The American Music Awards Crowd By Rollerskating And Singing As She Opened The Show!

You name it, P!nk has done it. From performing on the side of a building to singing while on a trapeze, she makes being an utter superstar look so... easy!

We know it isn't though with months of grueling rehearsals to pull off the perfect performance and her appearance at the 2022 American Music Awards was no exception.

P!nk reenacted her latest film clip for her single 'Never Gonna Not Dance Again' and ROLLERSKATED throughout her whole performance!

We are in awe of her!

P!nk will also perform a tribute to the late Dame Olivia Newton-John at today's award show and we can't wait to see it.

