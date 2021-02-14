P!nk's New Music Video Is The Food Our Soul Needs

Last week, singer P!nk made our week by dropping a new song with her one and only daughter Willow Sage Hart.

Over the weekend, the pair also released the film clip for the song and basically it's like the ultimate Mum and Daughter play date!

We see P!nk and Willow hanging out outdoors, enjoying themselves and singing along to their song...

We hope this is the start of new music from P!nk - that will MAKE 2021!

