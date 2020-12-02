P!nk's Daughter Willow Debuts STUNNING Voice In Christmas Special

We had a feeling singer P!nk's daughter Willow had a beautiful voice after hearing her on projects they've worked on together but now the nine-year-old has shown off her set of pipes, just like her Mum!

Willow and P!nk appeared on the Disney Holiday Sing-a-long in the US and we are blown away at how incredible Willow can sing!

She is a star in the making that little one!

Check out the full video below:

