P!nk's Childhood Choir Have Recorded Her A Beautiful Tribute

P!nk is a massive international superstar but like all of us, she started somewhere. That place is Mr. Ohrt's choir class at Central Bucks High School West.

The choir has recorded a beautiful rendition of P!nk's song 'What About Us'...

The singer herself saw the video and dug up some funny memories from her time in Mr. Ohrt's class.

So cute!

8 June 2021

