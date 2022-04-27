P!nk Reveals She's Working On New Music

Our very own honorary Aussie P!nk has revealed some massive news to her fans on social media and we cannot hide our excitement...

She's working on new music!

The singer posted a group of photos of herself grinning from ear to ear revealing this is the person she becomes when she's working on new material...

P!nk has dropped a few passion projects in the last few years - Cover Me In Sunshine with her daughter Willow in 2021, One Too Many with Keith Urban in 2020 and before that her epic album Hurts 2B Human.

So, we cannot WAIT to see what she has in store for us!

