P!nk Just Dropped A Surprise New Song Called 'Irrelevant'

We've been waiting patiently for P!nk to drop some new music and today our wishes have been granted! Our honorary Aussie has dropped a brand new song and it is incredible!

The track is called 'Irrelevant' and is a protest anthem in response to the current social climate, an issue close to P!nk's heart.

Speaking about the new song, P!nk reveals, “As a woman with an opinion and the fearlessness to voice that opinion, it gets very tiring when the only retort is to tell me how irrelevant I am. I am relevant because I exist, and because I am a human being. No one is irrelevant. And no one can take away my voice.”

With a focus on voter’s advocacy, P!nk is throwing support behind the organization, When We All Vote, announcing that her proceeds from “Irrelevant” will go to the national, nonpartisan voting initiative created by Michelle Obama.

The advocacy group, whose mission is to change the culture around the voting process, seeks to increase participation in each election cycle by helping to close race and age gaps. To date, more than 100 million people have been educated about the voting process, resulting in increased voter registration.

The call to resist continues in 'Irrelevant' as P!NK urges fans to take action and advocate for their rights.

You can get your hands on 'Irrelevant' here.

