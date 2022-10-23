P!nk Goes Full Xanadu In New Song 'Never Gonna Not Dance Again'

P!nk recently announced she's set to drop a brand new track on November 4 and has been teasing it for what feels like forever!

Well now we have our first official listen to the track called 'Never Gonna Not Dance Again'. The track is super disco themed and we see P!nk rehearsing for the video in ROLLER SKATES!

P!nk recently posted a video of her and son Jameson in the kitchen where the pair were SINGING the song together too!

The song drops on November 4 and we cannot WAIT!

