P!nk Drops Powerful Video For New Song Irrelevant

Fans were overjoyed last week as our favourite singer and honorary Aussie P!nk dropped a new anthem called 'Irrelevant'. The song claps back at the haters and was an instant earworm from the second it dropped.

Now the singer has dropped a video for the song, further cementing the meaning behind it with footage from equality marches from years gone by...

You can get your hands on 'Irrelevant' here.

