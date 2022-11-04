P!nk Drops CRAZY Roller Disco Video For New Song 'Never Gonna Not Dance Again'

P!nk has been teasing us for weeks with snippets of her new track 'Never Gonna Not Dance Again' and now the honorary Aussie has dropped the music video and it is WILD!

In what feels like a throwback to her video for 'So What?' we see P!nk is some crazy scenarios, roller skating around a supermarket and more!

We LOVE this!

Doesn't it give you these vibes?!

You can get your hands on 'Never Gonna Not Dance Again' here.

