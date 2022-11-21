P!nk Delivers A Beautiful Tribute To The Late Olivia Newton-John

At yesterday's AMAs

We know P!nk has a soft spot for us Aussies and yesterday at the American Music Awards she gave us a beautiful tribute for one of our own, the late Olivia Newton John.

P!nk opened the show with her new song ‘Never Gonna Not Dance Again’ and had the crowd on their feet, to then have them holding back tears and she delivered her rendition of ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You’.

The singer attended the awards with her husband Carey and their children and said in the red carpet that ONJ was a huge inspiration to her.

P!nk recently announced her new album ‘Trustfall’ will arrive in Feb 2023 and we cannot wait!

