Owners Of Hervey Range Tea Rooms Share Menu Secrets And Why They're Selling

The Heritage Tea Rooms on Hervey Range are a big part of Townsville's history, with the location being utilised since 1865. Current owners Russell and Desley Ralph made the decision in 2021 to sell the business that they've been running since 2013. Desley spoke with Carley Whittington about the Tea Rooms' history, unique menu, hosting weddings, and the 'For Sale' experience.

If the walls of the Tea Rooms could talk there’d be a lot to hear!

In this on site #ThisIsTownsville interview, Desley touches on meeting her husband at the Rodeo Grounds, when the cowboys and bikies would make the nights interesting.

There’s also a lot to be learnt about the famous $50/cup coffee that the Tea Rooms offer, scone secrets, and which wedding was Desley and Russell’s favourite to host!

Enjoy the first episode of Season 3.