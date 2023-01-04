Over 100 People Refunded Following NYE Party Boat Scam

Over 100 people have received refunds after being scammed into purchasing tickets for a non-existent boat party for New Year’s Eve.

Tickets were being sold to a New Year’s Eve boat party event through a Facebook event from December.

The tickets were being sold for $120 per person and were to include a drinks and food package along with live entertainment.

At least 150 party goers arrived at the Glenelg Wharf on December 31 for the party, but the boat never showed.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

When attendees attempted to find the event page on Facebook, it had been taken down and the account behind the event had been deactivated.

Eventbrite which the scammers used to sell the tickets, agreed to offer every customer a full refund for their tickets.

"All evidence we have right now points towards the conclusion that the advertised "NYE on the Bay Boat Party" in Glenelg was indeed a fraudulent event, and we are therefore refunding all attendees in full today," a spokesperson for Eventbrite said.

"It can take 5-7 business days for those refunds to show in the attendees' accounts."

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.