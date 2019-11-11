Outrage After Burnouts Were Found At Murchison Cricket Club

Murchison Cricket Club have posted images on Facebook of burnouts on their main oval from Saturday night.

They've called out the perpetrators to come forward and said the cameras at the club have caught their number plates.

The Club have warned those associated with the senseless act, saying "you have 48 hours to come forward to us and help repair the damage you have caused or the footage will be handed onto the police and it can be dealt with that way."

Murchison Cricket Club also spoke of the heartbreak to see the hard work put into this oval is now covered with burnout marks.

If you know something, you can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

