Our Problems With LEGO Masters’ Judging This Season

LEGO Masters Australia Season 3 has kicked off and after a few eps in... we have some serious questions about the judging this season!

Join LEGO Masters: Deconstructed hosts Zoe & Parente as they discuss the latest episodes, their predictions for the win and why we're confused about this year's judging criteria...

HEAR MORE:

Catch up on the latest eps of LEGO Masters: Deconstructed below!

Download LiSTNR to enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!