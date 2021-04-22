Our Problems With LEGO Masters’ Judging This Season

We have some questions...

Article heading image for Our Problems With LEGO Masters’ Judging This Season

LEGO Masters Australia Season 3 has kicked off and after a few eps in... we have some serious questions about the judging this season!

Join LEGO Masters: Deconstructed hosts Zoe & Parente as they discuss the latest episodes, their predictions for the win and why we're confused about this year's judging criteria... 

22 April 2021

