Our Hearts! Tom Holland Stops Mid-Interview To Watch Zendaya Arrive At Spider-Man Premiere

If Tom Holland and Zendaya aren't #couplegoals, we don't know who is! Especially after Tom's reaction to Zendaya arriving at their Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere.

Tom, who plays Spider-Man, was mid-interview with Entertainment Tonight where he stopped after he heard fans screaming and knew his lady, Zendaya, had entered.

Our hearts grew a million sizes (kinda like when The Grinch starts feeling again) after seeing this adorable video!

And if that didn't tell you they are DEEP in love, then maybe this photo of them gazing lovingly into each other's eyes at the premiere will.



They are officially our favourite celeb couple.

