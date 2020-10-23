Osher Roasted A Bunch Of Bachie Boys On Twitter & Now We Have A Theory Over Who Wins

Have you ever wondered what the hell Osher Gunsberg does while he waits for his time to shine with his one-liners in a rose ceremony?

Well, he tweets.

And oh boy is he bloody good at it! Check out our favourites (so far) below:

Do you think we would just stop there? Think again.

We've noticed a clear pattern hidden within these sassy tweets and we think he's secretly trying to let us know who the front runners for Elly & Becky's hearts are...

Clearly, the few Bachies who have managed to escape the rath of Oshers tweets are the girl's (and probably Osher's) favourites.

This includes Shannon Karaka, Frazer Neate, Joe Woodbury and Pete Mann.

Thank you for coming to our bachie talk, that is all (for now.)

