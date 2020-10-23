Osher Roasted A Bunch Of Bachie Boys On Twitter & Now We Have A Theory Over Who Wins

Take notes.

Article heading image for Osher Roasted A Bunch Of Bachie Boys On Twitter & Now We Have A Theory Over Who Wins

Have you ever wondered what the hell Osher Gunsberg does while he waits for his time to shine with his one-liners in a rose ceremony? 

Well, he tweets. 

Post

And oh boy is he bloody good at it! Check out our favourites (so far) below:

Post
Post
Post
Post
Post
Post
Post
Post
Post
Post
Post

Do you think we would just stop there? Think again.

We've noticed a clear pattern hidden within these sassy tweets and we think he's secretly trying to let us know who the front runners for Elly & Becky's hearts are...

Post

Clearly, the few Bachies who have managed to escape the rath of Oshers tweets are the girl's (and probably Osher's) favourites.

This includes Shannon Karaka, Frazer Neate, Joe Woodbury and Pete Mann.

Thank you for coming to our bachie talk, that is all (for now.)

Catch Up On The Latest Entertainment News Below:

Download our app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and your favourite radio shows. 

Eve Swain

23 October 2020

Article by:

Eve Swain

osher gunsberg
the bachelor australia
the bachelorette australia
Elly and Becky
Listen Live!
osher gunsberg
the bachelor australia
the bachelorette australia
Elly and Becky
osher gunsberg
the bachelor australia
the bachelorette australia
Elly and Becky
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs