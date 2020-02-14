Orlando Bloom Got A Tattoo Of His Son's Name...Except Apparently It's Spelt Wrong

Not everything Orlando touches...blooms. Oh sorry, I had to.

The Lord of the Rings star has debuted a brand new tattoo of his son's (you know, the one he shares with Miranda Kerr?) name in morse code...OoooO CRYPTIC!

There just happens to be one small, irreversible, permanent issue with it...there are a loooot of comments saying it's spelt incorrectly. You had ONE job!

Whether or not you're ~fluent~ in text encoding, the error has been identified as instead of being translated to FLYNN, it actually spells FRYNN. It has to do with the placement of the dots & dashes - something that completely goes over my head.

But still, the thought was there, right?!

Moral of the story: ALWAYS check the spelling of tattoos before you go ahead!

