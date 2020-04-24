Organiser Of The ANZAC Day Special Performance Reveals Artists That Will Make A Surprise Appearance

OMG!

Organiser Of The ANZAC Day Special Performance Reveals Artists That Will Make A Surprise Appearance

Some of Australia and New Zealand's biggest stars will come together on Anzac Day, Saturday April 25 at 7.30pm on Nine for a televised concert to commemorate and thank essential workers on the COVID-19 frontline.

Their already massive line up of artist includes the following:

This morning on Perth's Hit 92.9, Event organiser, Michael Gudinski revealed a surprise guest who will be added to their already massive line up! 

Tune in below to find out who it is:

5 hours ago

