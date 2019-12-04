Operation Strawberry Fields Drink/Drug Driving Results

Police were disappointed in the number of drug affected drivers that were detected over the weekend during Operation Strawberry Fields.

The operation, which ran from Friday 29 November to Monday 2 December targeting drug and alcohol affected drivers, involved police from local Highway Patrols, State highway Patrol, Road Policing Drug and Alcohol Section (RPDAS), as well as local police right across the Moira area.

During the operation 907 preliminary breath tests and 868 oral fluid drug tests were conducted.

Wangaratta Local Area Commander Inspector Luke Kirton said it was disappointing to continually see so many drug affected people on the roads.

“Unfortunately, 24 drivers returned positive drug tests and one returned a positive test for alcohol, this means one in every 36 drivers tested returned a positive result for drugs.”

“We will constantly patrol and test drivers for alcohol and drugs in the lead up to the Christmas and New year’s period.

“I implore all drivers to consider their options prior to getting in the driver’s seat and putting themselves and all other road users at risk” he said.