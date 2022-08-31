Ooh Ahh: We Are Buzzing Over These Fun Toy Story Phone Cases!

Need some new tech gear or just want to live your life dedicated to the brilliance that is Toy Story?

CASETiFY has released an exciting Toy Story collection, which has us going "ooh ahh"! This limited-edition collection celebrates the film series with your fave characters: Woody, Buzz, Jessie, Rex, Mr. Potato Head, Slinky and more!

The cases also come with a 9.8 ft drop protection, so your tech is protected...even when Andy is coming!

Check out the cases here:

You can also mix and match them with your favourite tech, like your iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch, AirTag and MacBook Pro!

So, if you want to live your best 'big kid' life and celebrate all things Toy Story, now's the time to get your hands on the limited edition CASETiFY Toy Story collection!

