Only Three SAS Australia Contestants Make It To The End And Honestly We're Kind Of Surprised By The Finalists

For the past few weeks, we have been sitting on our couch, stuffing our faces, while watching famous and infamous Australian celebrities take on some gruelling tasks, saying "I could do that." Channel 7's, SAS Australia, has turned reality tv on its head.

The beginning of the season saw 17 contestants take the challenge, and complete physically and mentally exhausting tasks one after another.

Since the show's debut, we've seen a number of contestants voluntarily withdraw from the season (shoutout to Roxy Jacenko and her six hours on the show), so it's no surprise there's only a handful of contestants that make it to the end, however, it's been reported that out of the 17 contestants that signed up, only three make it to the end.

You can continue watching the show, guessing who may make it to the end, or you can find out who completed the challenge here:

