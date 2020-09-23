Only Schitt's Creek Fans Will Know These Iconic Songs From The Show

Watching and knowing about TV show Schitt's Creek is like having a secret you're busting to tell people who don't know about it.

There have been tears, giggles and shrieks over the seasons and every moment usually had an amazing song to go with it.

We simply would be befuddled if we didn't kick off this list with our HBIC Alexis and her hit from the critically reviewed, limited series 'A Little Bit Alexis'.

Coming in a close second place is the moment that had us in tears when Patrick sang his rendition of 'You're Simply The Best' to David. Umm, hold us while we listen to it?

You can't deny the cast's performance of 'Wilkommen' in Cabaret was outstanding.

An honorable mention has to go to Moira and the Jazzagals for their rendition of 'Baby I'm Yours'.

But who can forget the moment Moira breaks out into 'Danny Boy'?

If you want to listen to the songs in full, we've whipped up a little playlist for you below with the full versions, enjoy!

