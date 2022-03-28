'Only Murders In The Building' Season 2 Premiere Date Announced!

Disney+ has announced that Only Murders In the Building - starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez - will return with season two on Disney+ on June 28th 2022!

Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles (Steve Martin, “Father Of The Bride”), Oliver (Martin Short, “The Morning Show”) & Mabel (Selena Gomez, “The Dead Don’t Die”), race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue - the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny's homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbours who all think they committed murder.

Check out the announcement here:

If you need a refresher, here's the trailer for season 1:

Cinda Canning (Tina Fey) is set to return as the host of her new podcast, Only Murders in the Building.

Get ready for June 28!

