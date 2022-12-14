One Property Reportedly Loss In Jurien Bay Bushfire

One house has reported been lost in Jurien Bay and Nambung bushfire.

An emergency warning was issued Wednesday morning for residents to immediately evacuate if they hadn’t already.

“A bushfire emergency warning is in place for people in an area bounded by Booka Valley running south easterly to Unnamed Road and with Munbinea Road to the east, south to Lobster Shack Cervantes and west to the coastline, excluding the townsites of Jurien Bay and Cervantes in Cervantes, Jurien Bay and Nambung in the Shire of Dandaragan,” the warning said.

“You are in danger and need to act immediately to survive. There is a threat to lives and homes.”

More than 50 firefighters are on the scene fighting the “stationary” but “not contained or controlled” fire and are working to strengthen containment lines.

Schools in the areas including Jurien Bay District High School and Cervantes Primary School remained closed on Wednesday due to “bushfire activity and road closures”.

Over 3,000 hectares of land has already been burnt by the blaze.

Residents in the area are urged to monitor EmergencyWA for regular warnings and advice.

