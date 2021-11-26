One person dead in Monaro Highway crash

Police have confirmed one person has died following a serious crash along the Monaro Highway, just south of the ACT, on Friday afternoon.

It's understood a truck and two cars have collided near Michelago, north of Kelly Road.

All lanes in both directions at Williamsdale are now closed as Emergency Services attend to the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and delay their trip.

Southbound light vehicles already in the area are being diverted onto Old Cooma Road with northbound vehicles being turned around at Michelago, heavy vehicles are being parked.

The road is expected to remain closed for a significant time.

Listen to the latest news below: