One Of Townsville's Most Instagrammed Cafés Is For Sale, So Get Your Pennies Together

Businesses have felt the full force of COVID-19 and sadly the news has been announced that a favourite Townsville foodie spot is up for sale.

Bakehouse on Eyre, you've either been there or seen it's beautiful creations on Instagram and now the business is looking for new owners.

The current owners made the announcement on social media, which has been mirrored by lots of support and well wishes.

None of us wanted to continue on our own, so we are looking for someone as crazy as us. So much love, hard work, sweat and tears have gone into this and it would mean the world to us to see it go to someone that continues the dream we started.

We have tried to create something special and we are confident that Townsville peeps have loved every bit of our journey so far.

