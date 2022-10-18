One Of The Original 'Scream' Stars Has Teased Their Return!

If a certain Scream 5 death left you feeling like a husk of an individual, we have some great news for you!

During a recent interview with ComicBookMovie, David Arquette (who portrayed the exceedingly charismatic Dewey in all five Scream movies) teased his character could be returning after getting the human corncob treatment in the franchise's latest instalment.

When asked about the return of everyone's favourite deputy, Arquette revealed 'anything is possible'.

“How many movies have Jason or Mike Myers been in? Not that Dewey’s a killer, but there is a coming-back-to-life element with these horror films.”

For clarification, we believe he was talking about Michael Myers (the Halloween killer), not Mike Myers (the voice of Shrek).

He raises a fair point, though: Dewey was never shown during and/or after the time of his last breath (with his ‘passing’ happening off-screen) – by the rules laid out in the original Scream, he may well be returning.

Sadly, one character who won’t be coming back (at least for Scream 6) is Neve Campbell’s Sidney, as the actress publicly departed the franchise after allegedly being low-balled for another sequel.

Scream 6 is slated to slash its way into cinemas on March 31, 2023.

