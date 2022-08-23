One Of Our Fave Aussies EVER Was Unmasked On The Masked Singer Last Night!

We were given another star-studded night of The Masked Singer Australia, with the remaining masks giving us some epic performances!

Before the end of last night's episode, the remaining masks were Mirrorball, Rooster, Snapdragon, Microphone and Blowfly.

It was down to Snapdragon and Blowfly in the end, and despite his buzzing take on Bon Jovi's You Give Love A Bad Name, the Blowfly was no match for Snapdragon’s emotional rendition of Rihanna’s Stay...with Blowfly having to "take it off!".

Led by some perplexing clues, Dave Hughes was adamant that Blowfly was Aussie crooner Xavier Rudd, Chrissie Swan was certain they were television and radio presenter Grant Denyer, while Abbie Chatfield and Mel B locking in Shannon Noll.

It was Abbie's guess that was on the money, with Australian singer-songwriter Shannon 'Nollsy' Noll being unveiled as the eighth celebrity performer on The Masked Singer Australia!

Shannon was floored that his pal Hughesy didn’t realise it was him, stating, "Mate, you picked me every other year!"

Asked how he felt about being reunited with host Osher Günsberg after his famous stint on Australian Idol 20 years earlier, Shannon said, "… and he’s saying goodbye, again!"

