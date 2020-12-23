One Of Ariana's Biggest Songs Was Actually Made For Camila Cabello And Here's Proof

Imagine if we lived in a world where Janet Jackson actually recorded Britney Spears 'Toxic' (as was originally intended) or Camila Cabello actually recorded the Ariana Grande hit that originally meant for her.

That song was 'God Is A Woman'.

While Ari went on to record the hit and it became a massive smash for her, Camila did record her own version but ended up passing on it because "it didn't end up sounding right for her".

Here's a sample of the demo!

We think it sounded great!

What do you think?

