One Dead Following A Truck Crash In The Gold Coast Hinterland

One person has died and another injured following a truck crash in the Gold Coast hinterland on Wednesday afternoon.

The truck is believed to have swerved down an embankment on Henri Robert Drive near Clagiraba at around 1:30PM.

Two people became trapped in the truck with one eventually being pulled out and the other passing away at the scene.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

A second vehicle is believed to have been involved in the crash.

The names of the people involved in the accident have not been released with police yet to inform family members of the incident.

The truck is currently still trapped in the embankment with the Queensland Fire Service still working to remove fallen powerlines from the scene.

At least 145 homes are believed to have lost power.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.