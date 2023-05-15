One Dead And Two Others Critical Following Group Overdose On Gold Coast

Two people have been hospitalised and another man has died in a triple overdose on the Gold Coast on Sunday.

The brother of Brisbane Broncos star Payne Haas been hospitalised in critical condition following a drug overdoses at two separate properties in Arundel and Gaven overnight.

One man has since passed away with 19-year-old Zeda Haas and another man rushed to hospital in serious condition.

It is believed the men overdosed on the drug GHB or fantasy.

Haas was discovered by his parents at a Gaven home before being transported to Gold Coast University Hospital.

Police were called to an Arundel property where they found two more 19-year-old men.

The pair were transported to Gold Coast University Hospital where Jeremiah Lolohea died a short time later.

Police have confirmed that both Mr Haas and another man have since been released from hospital after making a miraculous recovery.

According to police, the three men are believed to have been together at one location before one of the men left to the second location.

 A toxicology report is being prepared for the coroner.

Police a currently treating the incident as a group overdose.

Georgie Marr

15 May 2023

Article by:

Georgie Marr

