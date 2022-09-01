OMG! You Can Find A Dupe For Sizzler Cheesy Bread At The Supermarket!

Do you miss Sizzler? SAME. Do you miss Sizzler cheesy bread? SAAAME!

Well, now you can stuff your gob with it, because there's a duplicate for the famous cheese bread at the supermarket!

TikTok user Dannii Rodgers posted a video to the app showing the bread that everyone's talking about.

After cooking it up, Dannii said, "it's definitely the same vibe" as the famous Sizzler cheesy bread!!!

The bread in question is the La Famiglia Bread Pan Style, which you can grab from Woolworths and Coles!

It's described as "thicksliced fluffy pan bread topped with real parmesan cheese" - YUUUUUUM!

So there you go, seek and you shall find.

