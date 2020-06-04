OMG CUTE! A Wombat & A Koala Have Become Besties During Iso

We love a wholesome story! This one has to be the most cutest Aussie story to make headlines - a wombat and a koala have become best friends in isolation!

Now let's all hold hands and cry together.

Australian Reptile Park posted the sweetest video on their Facebook page, showing Elsa the koala and Hope the wombat embracing each other..awww.

After the devastating Australian bushfires earlier in the year, this is a beautiful sight to see!

Check out the video here:

Now, this is a duo we NEED to see more of!

