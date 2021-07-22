Olympic Legend Michael Klim Reveals What REALLY Goes On In The Bedroom At The Olympic Games

How good is multi-gold winning Olympic champion, Michael Klim, at containing his excitement after last night’s announcement that Queensland will host the event in 2032?

Answer: not very.

Chatting with the Hit Network, the world-renowned swimmer, who competed at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, spoke of how amazing it is to compete in your home country; seeing mum and dad cry tears of joy from the bleachers, being cheered on by people you grew up with, and the overwhelming amount of pride that comes with winning gold for the place you call home.

The economic contribution of the Olympic Games can’t be ignored, with tourism expected to peak as international visitors come to the Sunshine State to cheer on their respective nations.

As for how ‘close’ the Olympians get, well, you’ll just have to listen to find out:

