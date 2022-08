Olympic Great Anna Mears Coming To Shepparton In August

After 2 years, GV BRaIN returns, in partnership with Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry,

to present an evening with Anna Meares.

Anna Meares OAM is considered by many to be the greatest Australian cyclist of all time and made Olympic history

in Rio in 2016 by being the first and only Australian athlete from any sport to have ever won individual medals at 4

consecutive Olympic Games.

WHEN: August 17 2022 from 6pm

WHERE: The Woolshed @ Emerald Bank

COST: $110 (price includes one drink on arrival, canapés, main and dessert)

TICKETS: https://bit.ly/AnnaMearesGVBRaIN

Don’t miss this special event, with the greatest Australian Olympic cyclist of all time, with ticket discount for Shepparton Chamber members.

Enjoy a 2 course dinner and an inspirational evening focused on well-being in life and the workplace.



During her 15-year career as an elite athlete, Anna Meares collected 18 gold medals, 16 silver medals and 10 bronze

medals at Olympic, World and Commonwealth Games level. Anna was named Australia's flag bearer and team

captain at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

In retirement from sport Anna pursued many passions and interests including foster care, charitable endeavours and

will be strongly present in the team for Australia in 2022 as the General Manger for the Commonwealth Games in

Birmingham.

She also joined the Channel 7 expert commentary team for the Tokyo Olympics 2020/1, a position she has also filled

for the Santos Tour Down Under since 2017.

The Goulburn Valley Business Rural and Industry Network (GV BRaIN) is a not-for-profit organisation that aims to encourage a vibrant, energised and engaged business community by providing opportunities to promote their business, be inspired by high-profile speakers and meet like-minded individuals.