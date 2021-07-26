Olympic Gold As Aussie ‘Terminator’ Ariarne Titmus Triumphs In The Water

Australia has a new queen of the pool with Ariarne Titmus claiming Gold in the Women's 400m freestyle in Tokyo.

The 20-year-old edged out five-time gold medallist Katie Ledecky who started strongly however, it was the Aussie who timed her run to perfection to finish ahead of the American.

China's Li Bingjie claimed bronze.

More gold for Australia at Tokyo Olympics

Earlier, Emma McKeon claimed Australia's second Bronze medal for the Games by placing third in the Women's 100m Butterfly Final behind Canada's Margaret MacNeil and China's Zhang Yufei.

Australia's third bronze for the Games came on Monday afternoon, with an unexpected third placing in the 4x100m freestyle relay behind the United States and Italy.

