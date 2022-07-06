Olivia Rodrigo Covers Iconic Aussie Hit 'Torn' By Natalie Imbruglia

We all know the words off by heart when it comes to the 1997 classic 'Torn' by Natalie Imbruglia and it seems we're not the only fans of the hit.

Olivia Rodrigo has popped up at a bar called Bunny's Jackson in Manchester overnight and belted out her own version!

This is the second time Olivia has shown her appreciation for some of our favourite artists after having Lily Allen join her on stage at Glastonbury recently.

We're here for it! She's got great taste in music, even if the song did come out 6 years before she was born!

