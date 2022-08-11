Olivia Newton-John's Husband John Easterling Has Written A Heartfelt Tribute To His Late Wife

Olivia Newton-John's husband John Easterling has broken his silence following the passing of his wife this week, at the age of 73.



Olivia's husband John Easterling confirmed the news on Tuesday, with a statement on social media.



"Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time," he wrote.



"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund (ONJFoundationFund.org)."



Now, he has penned his own personal tribute to the star, writing:

"Olivia,

Our love for each other transcends our understanding. Every day we expressed our gratitude for this love that could be so deep, so real, so natural. We never had to ‘work’ on it. We were in awe of this great mystery and accepted the experience of our love as past, present and forever.

At Olivia’s deepest essence she was a healer using her mediums of song, of words, of touch. She was the most courageous woman I’ve ever known. Her bandwidth for genuinely caring for people, for nature and all creatures almost eclipses what is humanely possible. It is only the grace of God that has allowed me to share the depth and passion of her being for so long. In her most difficult times she always had the spirit, the humor, and the will power to move things into the light.

Even now as her soul soars, the pain and holes in my heart are healed with the joy of her love and the light that shines forward.

Our family deeply appreciates the vast ocean of love and support that has come our way.

Onward Ho

John Easterling"

Olivia was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, and again in 2013 and 2017. She established the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Centre in Melbourne, and helped to fundraise for awareness and research.

