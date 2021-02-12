Olivia Newton-John & Daughter Chloe Reveal Their Free Britney Support

More love for Britney!

Article heading image for Olivia Newton-John & Daughter Chloe Reveal Their Free Britney Support

International superstar and flat out Aussie royalty Olivia Newton-John joined the Hit Network's Gawndy & Maz this morning, alongside her daughter, Chloe Lattanzi.

The pair discussed new music, cancel culture coming out against Grease, their cameo appearance in Sharknado, and a topic that has flooded the internet as of late - the Free Britney Movement.

Both Olivia and Chloe revealed their support for the movement. Mentioning how they had crossed paths with Britney several times over the years. From Karaoke at Chloe's 14th birthday party, to even living next door to each other in both Malibu & Vegas!

Have a listen below: 

Listen to the full chat below! 

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.  

Entertainment News Team

12 February 2021

Article by:

Entertainment News Team

Olivia Newton John
Chloe Lattanzi
Britney Spears
Gawndy and Maz
Listen Live!
Olivia Newton John
Chloe Lattanzi
Britney Spears
Gawndy and Maz
Olivia Newton John
Chloe Lattanzi
Britney Spears
Gawndy and Maz
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs