Olivia Colman Stars In Trailer For Upcoming Film About Human Connection 'Empire Of Light'

We have the official teaser trailer for a new film hitting cinemas in 2023, Empire of Light, starring Olivia Colman.

"Set in an English seaside town in the early 1980s, EMPIRE OF LIGHT is a powerful and poignant story about human connection and the magic of cinema" from winning director Sam Mendes.

Here's the trailer:

Alongside Colman, we'll see Micheal Ward, Tom Brooke, Tanya Moodie, Hannah Onslow, Crystal Clarke, with Toby Jones, and Academy Award winner Colin Firth.

The film will release in Australian cinemas on February 2, 2023!

