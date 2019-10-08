The first edition of Oktoberfest at Small's Bar has arrived!

Their bar is being transformed into a beer hall, extending out into the town square where it'll be filled with entertainment and games to get involved with!

You'll be able to enjoy live acoustic music from 11:30AM until late, with a DJ set to finish! Plus there'll be a silent disco happening all day too!

It wouldn't be Oktoberfest without a German inspired menu! It's complete with pretzels, pork knuckle, bratwurst and much more! And of course, plenty of traditional beer and cider available on tap!

If you have a competitive side, join in on some Oktoberfest games throughout the day and go in the running to win a Small's Bar Voucher. Games range from eating competitions, a yodeling contest and a classic game of Stein holding!

There are also bar cards to be won for 10 of the best dressed German's on the day, so make sure you put on your finest lederhosen!

Get your tickets to Small's Bar Oktoberfest on October 12 here! And check out their event page over on Facebook.