Oh God, Netflix Is Creating A Dramatic Docu-Soap On Byron Influencers Called 'Byron Baes'
We've officially seen it all
Just when you thought you were spoilt for choice when it came to reality TV shows...think again!
Netflix Australia & New Zealand has gifted us with an announcement about a brand new Aussie-based docu-soap on Byron Bay influencers creatively titled, Byron Baes...and oh sweet baby Jesus.
Want to know what we can expect from this influencer-based Byron reality show? Find out here:
