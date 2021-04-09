Oh God, Netflix Is Creating A Dramatic Docu-Soap On Byron Influencers Called 'Byron Baes'

Just when you thought you were spoilt for choice when it came to reality TV shows...think again!

Netflix Australia & New Zealand has gifted us with an announcement about a brand new Aussie-based docu-soap on Byron Bay influencers creatively titled, Byron Baes...and oh sweet baby Jesus.

Want to know what we can expect from this influencer-based Byron reality show? Find out here:

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.