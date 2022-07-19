Nurses At Royal Hobart Hospital To Strike Amid Covid Outbreak

Nurses from Royal Hobart Hospital are set to go on strike next Wednesday as the health system struggles to cope with the latest Covid outbreak.

The Royal Hobart Hospital was forced to declare a level four operation status with the number of emergency department patients unable to be admitted to hospital due to a lack of beds.

Health Department Secretary Kathrine Morgan-Wicks told the ABC that the Royal Hobart Hospital are working to free up more beds and compensate for staff absences as a result of Covid.

"This includes expediting the discharge of patients who are medically fit to leave hospital and utilising all available bed capacity," she said.

"We are also working with residential aged care facilities to ensure they accept residents back as soon as they are medically ready to be discharged, to increase bed capacity."

A number of other Tasmanian hospitals have escalated to a level three which will see several elective surgeries put on hold as health care workers cope with the sudden influx of Covid patients.

The government on Sunday made a statement prompting Tasmanians to book in for “virtual visits” wherever possible to ease hospital congestion.

In the same statement, the government also asked friends and family hoping to visit loved ones to instead call via phone or video.

In retaliation the increasingly difficult working conditions, the union are demanding higher wages for nurses.

The union said nurses’ wages in Tasmania are at an all-time low which makes it difficult to fill health care positions.

The strike is expected to take place on Wednesday at the Royal Hobart Hospital and will last approximately half an hour.

