Nuclear Waste Facility Legislation Passes Senate

A nuclear waste dump is a step closer to going ahead in South Australia.

Canberra is expected to confirm the site of the facility after it cleared a major Senate hurdle on Monday night.

A shortlist of sites has passed a vote with three locations in the running for the nationally-run facility. It’s expected that Resources Minister Keith Pitt will name Napandee farm near Kimba as the proposed site.

The Minister noted that although the State is one step closer to the project, they wouldn’t introduce the facility in a community that opposed it. In 2019 Wallerberdina voted against the waste facility, however, it’s still on the list of potential sites.

The three locations on the table are Lyndhurst in the northeast Kimba, and Wallerberdina, in the Flinders Ranges.

Minister Pitt is not bound to the three sites currently listed and is open to approving new site nominations.

